ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — Rocky Mount police say they are investigating the death of a 15-month-old boy as a suspicious death.

Police said Nash County EMS responded to the 1100 block of York Street on Sunday at around 2:15 p.m. to a call of a child who was injured. It was reported a child had fallen and was losing and regaining consciousness

Police were alerted at around 10 p.m. Sunday that the child had died after receiving a report from the medical examiner’s office. Police said in a media release that the N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was scheduled to conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of the child’s death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, Crimestoppers at 252-977-1111, or Text-A-Tip (text RMPOL and your message to 274637).