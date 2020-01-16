Rocky Mount police: Man accused of kidnapping 3-month old baby arrested in S.C.

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) A man accused of kidnapping a 3-month old baby in Rocky Mount has been arrested in South Carolina, police said.

On Thursday, the Rocky Mount Police Department responded to 769 Ravenwood Drive in reference to a break and entering in progress call.

Upon arrival, police made contact with the victim, Laquana Whitaker.

Whitaker advised that her 3-month old baby had been taken by his father.

During the investigation, kidnapping, breaking and entering and assault charges were obtained on Jerry Mark Stevens II.

With the assistance of the U.S Marshall’s Office, Stevens was arrested in Bennettsville, South Carolina, and is currently awaiting extradition back to Rocky Mount.

The child and mother are currently being reunited.