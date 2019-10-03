Rocky Mount police to host prescription drug take-back event

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) - The City of Greenville will host an event in October to let the public safely dispose of personal documents and records, and recycle clothing, electronics, and other unwanted household items.

The Greenville Public Works Department will host a "Shred and Thread" event on Saturday, October 19, from 9:00 a.m. to Noon, at its facility at 1500 Beatty Street.

City officials said shredding will be limited to 3 document boxes or 75 pounds of paper per-person, and is not for use by businesses, commercial entities, or government agencies.

At this event, the City of Greenville will collect any electronic devices to be recycled, and Simple Recycling will accept any type of clothing, accessories, kitchenware, tools, toys, stuffed animals, and other items that can be recycled.