ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — Rocky Mount Police released a statement Wednesday with the cause of death for a N.C. Wesleyan College student who died on Sept. 2.

Police said Matthew Clemmons, 19, was found unresponsive in a residence hall. An investigation took place by Rocky Mount police and the medical examiner, who said Clemmons’ cause of death was the result of an underlying medical condition.

No foul play was involved, police said. No further information on the case was released.