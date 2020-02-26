Rocky Mount police using DNA technology to solve case of ‘Baby John Nash’

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – Just last week, the Cumberland County sheriff said DNA technology helped solve the 21-year-old murder of a day-old infant.

On Monday, Rocky Mount police said investigators are hoping the same technology will help them solve the 13-year-old death of “Baby John Nash.”

Baby John Nash’s body, umbilical cord still attached, was found in a dumpster behind a shopping center on Harbor West drive in Rocky Mount on Feb. 7, 2007.

The dumpster was behind a Food Lion and police say the baby’s body lay in or near a plastic Cheetos bucket – which has remained the main piece of evidence in the body’s death.

No one has come forward saying they are the baby’s family.

On March 3, 1999, the body of a baby less than a day old was found in a plastic bag along a Cumberland County Road. His umbilical cord was still attached when he was found.

Cumberland County detectives used DNA technology to identify a 54-year-old woman as the suspect in the murder of “Baby Michael.”

The child’s mother, Deborah O’Conner was arrested last week and charged with first-degree murder in death of “Baby Michael.”

Bode Technology used the boy’s DNA to give detectives a family line – which Sheriff Ennis Wright said led them to O’Conner.

Cpl. Clay Wilder with the Rocky Mount police said the department’s cold case investigators are in the process of contacting companies that use the same technology to find Baby John Nash’s killer.

Rocky Mount Chief George Robinson formed a Cold Case Homicide Unit in 2019, who are actively investigating Baby John Nash’s death.