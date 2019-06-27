Rocky Mount Police warn residents about arrest warrant phone scam

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) – The Rocky Mount Police Department is warning about scam callers, who claim to be representing police or the court, telling victims they have missed jury duty in a North Carolina city and have a warrant for their arrest.

The scammers tell the victim they can give them money over the phone to pay for the civil process and court costs to get their warrant removed.

Police say this is a scam. If you get a call like this, you should immediately hang up and call the Clerk of Court office in that city to verify if you have an arrest warrant against you.