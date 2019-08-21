Rocky Mount restaurant owner says he’ll give $10,000 for proof customers were thrown out for MAGA hats

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – The owner of a Rocky Mount restaurant said he’ll give $10,000 to whoever can provide proof that customers were thrown out for wearing “Make America Great Again” hats.

A Facebook post, which has since been deleted, made the claim.

“We’ve got cameras all over this restaurant,” said Ed Wiley. “If that happened, point it out to me and I’ll give you $10,000.”

Ed and Yalem Wiley have been at the helm of Prime Smokehouse for six years.

“We brought a different style of food, a different style of everything, and people were really supportive of that,” said Ed Wiley.

The owners added that the secret is providing for their patrons.

“My husband and I love what we do,” said Yalem Wiley.

“The food is great,” added customer Lynn Webb. “Great service. Good owners. We like everybody here.”

That reputation took a hit thanks to a Facebook post claiming the restaurant’s staff kicked out multiple customers wearing hats supporting President Donald Trump.

“It’s never happened,” said Ed Wiley. “The thought of it sounds so silly to me that I want to laugh, but it’s a little sad, too.”

“Everybody that comes in the door either sees me or sees my husband,” added Yalem Wiley. “I know under my watch such a thing would never happen here.”