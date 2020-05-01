Rocky Mount Stockyard to host bulk chicken sale event on Saturday

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) On Saturday, the Rocky Mount Stockyard at 3631 South Church Street, will be conducting a bulk chicken sale event.

The sale will begin at 6:00 am and end at 8:00 am.

No one will be allowed on to the property until 6:00 am.

The Rocky Mount Police Department will handle all traffic on South Church Street.

Stockyard employees will handle the traffic flow on to the property once the gate opens.

Be prepared for long wait times and multiple traffic lanes.

The only access point into the Stockyard will be from the most southern entrance point from South Church Street.

Once your purchase has been made, you will be directed to exit from the most northern exit on to South Church Street.

You will only be allowed to turn right out of the parking lot to continue north on South Church Street.

There will be no walk-up service for the event.

All that attend, must remain in your vehicles.

Those that arrive early and cause a traffic hazard, will be rerouted to the entrance point by law enforcement.

Those that live in the area can expect traffic delays.

The event is a cash only event.