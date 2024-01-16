ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) – Rocky Mount police are investigating the death of a woman and a 1-year-old after a crash in Rocky Mount on Tuesday.

Officers with the Rocky Mount Police Department responded just after 4 p.m. to the 600 block of Kingston Avenue after the report of a crash. A 60-year-old woman and the child were struck when a 56-year-old woman was driving westbound. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

No names have been released but police said the victims were related and the driver was not injured.

The Rocky Mount Traffic Enforcement Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating the case. There was no word Tuesday night whether charges would be filed.