Rocky Mount woman sentenced for stealing from her elderly in-laws

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) A Rocky Mount woman has been sentenced to three years for stealing from her elderly in-laws, U.S. Attorney said.

Robert J. Higdon Jr., United States Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, announces that United States District Judge James C. Dever III sentenced Elizabeth Williamson, 55, of Rocky Mount, to one year in prison for bank fraud and two years in prison for aggravated identity theft.

Judge Dever also ordered Williamson to pay $95,691.95 in restitution to the victims and to forfeit $30,320.30 to the United States.

On June 17, Williamson pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft.

According to the investigation, between 2015 and 2017, Williamson stole her elderly in-laws’ life savings for her own benefit.

To assist in carrying out her scheme, Williamson submitted a Power of Attorney to BB&T for use on their bank accounts, stole their checkbooks, wrote checks listing herself as payee, and forged their signatures on the checks.

Williamson also used their bank account information to pay her bills and shop online.

Williamson submitted a fraudulent change of address form to the United States Post Office redirecting all of her in-laws’ mail from their home to her home.

On at least five occasions, Williamson stole checks mailed to her in-laws and deposited them into her own State Employees’ Credit Union account.

The investigation also determined that, as the money dwindled, Williamson stopped refilling her in-laws’ medication.

In issuing its sentence, the Court noted Williamson stole the victims’ “peace of mind” and “systematically deceived them.”

After serving her sentence, Williamson will be placed on supervised release for five years.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service conducted an investigation of the case.