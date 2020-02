RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) Samantha Cooper Bulluck of Rocky Mount is the winner of Saturday’s Carolina Cash 5 jackpot of $342,754, officials said.

The lucky ticket was purchased at the EP Mart located on Glenview Road in Enfield.

She claimed her winnings at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $242,499.