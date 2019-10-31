Ron Mitchelson named interim chancellor at ECU

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Dr. Ron Mitchelson, provost and senior vice chancellor of academic affairs at East Carolina University, has been appointed as interim chancellor of the University, by UNC System President Bill Roper.

“I am pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Ron Mitchelson as interim chancellor at East Carolina University, effective immediately,” Roper said in a statement issued Thursday. “As a longtime member of Pirate Nation, I know Ron will do a great job leading the university while the ECU search committee begins the vital work of identifying the university’s next chancellor.”

Mitchelson, who came to ECU in 1999 as a professor and chair of the Department of Geography, has served as provost since 2015. Before coming to Greenville, he held faculty and administrative positions at the University of Georgia and at Morehead State University in Kentucky.

“My 20 years at ECU have been, by far, the most rewarding years of my life,” said Mitchelson. “The university has afforded me so many opportunities to grow as an educator and as a leader.”

“I am humbled and privileged to lead this great university, and I appreciate the responsibility that President Roper has entrusted to me.”

Mitchelson has served as acting chancellor since September 30, and will serve as interim chancellor until the UNC Board of Governors completes its search for the university’s next permanent chancellor.