Ronald McDonald House of ENC working to raise thousands on Giving Tuesday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Ronald McDonald House of Eastern North Carolina will be hosting a Giving Tuesday event this year.

They are hoping to raise $19,000 for their organization.

The house offers families a comfortable place to stay while their child is receiving treatment from area medical facilities.

This year for Giving Tuesday the organization is asking members of the community to give ten dollars each and encouraging them to ask ten friends to give ten dollars as well.

All of the money raised will stay here in Eastern North Carolina.

“There are many families that are going to spend Christmas and have spent Thanksgiving with us, so they are not able to be home with their family or their extended family so that ten dollars goes a long way here,” said Melissa Whealton, Development Director, RMHENC.

If you would like to help the Ronald McDonald House of Eastern North Carolina reach their goal you can stop by the Telco Credit Union locations in Greenville and in Tarboro from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The house is also in need of items for their Santa wish list. You can find a full list and more on their website.