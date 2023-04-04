PANTEGO, N.C. — Rose Acre Farms has announced it will be part of an effort to donate more than 5.5 million eggs to food insecure individuals and families.

The eggs that will be donated will benefit Food Bank of Central & Eastern NC, according to a media release. Rose Acre Farms will provide 64,800 to community members in Raleigh ahead of Easter and Passover.

Rose Acre Farms’ donation of 64,800 eggs will provide residents in 10 North Carolina counties (Duplin, Franklin, Halifax, Harnett, Johnston, Nash, Sampson, Wake, Warren, and Wayne) with hundreds of meals. In total, over 458,300 dozen eggs will be donated by egg farmers across the country this spring – one of the largest total egg donations in history.

“North Carolina’s egg farmers are passionate about being good stewards and neighbors, which includes lending a helping hand, producing safe food, caring for our animals and protecting the environment for future generations,” said Tony Wesner, chief operating officer of Rose Acre Farms. “Sharing eggs is especially important because we know that protein has great value to those who are hungry and to the hunger relief organizations who serve them.”

