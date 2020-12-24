Rose Hill family loses home, fire department asking for donations

ROSE HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — A Rose Hill family lost their home to a fire early Thursday morning.

Firefighters responded to a house fire near Magnolia and Warsaw around 4 a.m. The family, three children and two adults, escaped with only the clothes on their backs.

The fire was contained after 20 minutes, but everything inside the home was lost in the flames, including their Christmas presents. The Rose Hill Fire Department is asking for donations to help the family. They can be dropped off at the fire station.