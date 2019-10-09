Rose Hill fire department receives new 100-foot ladder truck

ROSE HILL, NC (WNCT) – A Duplin County fire department has unveiled a new fire truck that was purchased with help from a donation from a national business.



In a ceremony on Tuesday, the Rose Hill Fire Department unveiled a new 100-foot ladder truck, purchased with the help of a $150,000 donation from the Smithfield Foundation, the charity arm of Smithfield Foods, which owns a facility in Duplin County.

“We’re excited to share this exciting news with our community,” said Gary Boney, fire chief for the Rose Hill Fire Department. This new truck will improve our fire department’s capabilities, and without the generous donation from Smithfield, this purchase would not have been possible.”

The Rose Hill Fire Department serves the City of Rose Hill, and currently has 40 volunteer firemen and six vehicles in its fleet.



Fire department officials said the new ladder truck will better equip the department to conduct rescue missions with its hydraulic aerial ladder that extends up to 100 feet in length.



Before the department received this new ladder truck, they had to request help from other local fire departments for emergencies that required a ladder truck, according to Rose Hill officials.