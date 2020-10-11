Routine traffic stop leads to arrest of convicted felon in Grimesland

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) A routine traffic stop in Grimesland led officials to arrest a convicted felon on Saturday.
Around 10:48 a.m. on October 10, a deputy with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office was on patrol in the Grimesland area when he observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation.
The vehicle was stopped on Grimesland Bridge Rd near Poker House Rd. During the traffic stop deputies located a concealed firearm under the control of the vehicle’s passenger, Wynton Marcellus McGhee, 25, of Greenville, who is a convicted felon.
McGhee was arrested for:
- Carrying a Concealed Gun
- Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.
He was transported to the Pitt County Detention Center where a search led to the discovery of 12 tablets of Ecstasy/MDMA, a Schedule 1 Controlled Substance.
Additional charges were added for:
- Possession of Schedule 1 Controlled Substance
- Possession of Controlled Substance on Jail Premises
McGhee was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center where he is being held under a $150,000 secured bond.
The investigation is ongoing. Stay with WNCT for the latest updates.