Routine traffic stop leads to arrest of convicted felon in Grimesland

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) A routine traffic stop in Grimesland led officials to arrest a convicted felon on Saturday.

Around 10:48 a.m. on October 10, a deputy with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office was on patrol in the Grimesland area when he observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation.

The vehicle was stopped on Grimesland Bridge Rd near Poker House Rd. During the traffic stop deputies located a concealed firearm under the control of the vehicle’s passenger, Wynton Marcellus McGhee, 25, of Greenville, who is a convicted felon.

McGhee was arrested for:

Carrying a Concealed Gun

Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

He was transported to the Pitt County Detention Center where a search led to the discovery of 12 tablets of Ecstasy/MDMA, a Schedule 1 Controlled Substance.

Additional charges were added for:

Possession of Schedule 1 Controlled Substance

Possession of Controlled Substance on Jail Premises

McGhee was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center where he is being held under a $150,000 secured bond.

The investigation is ongoing. Stay with WNCT for the latest updates.