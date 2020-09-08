Ruth’s House Antiques temporarily closes its door

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Businesses in the east are continuing to face economic struggles in the pandemic.

One local shop is focused on more than just selling products, it’s protecting victims of domestic violence.

Ruth’s House is a safe place for victims of domestic violence.

The antique shop has helped bring in revenue to meet the shelter’s needs but now its doors are closed.

Operators say the volunteer run store couldn’t keep up with the pandemic.

It sold antiques, with revenue going into Ruth’s House’s domestic violence shelter and its community outreach efforts.

This closure will have an impact on Ruth’s House, but it won’t stop the group’s work.

“Whatever they need help with, court advocacy they don’t know what a domestic violence protective order is and how to get it. We have court advocates that can meet them and help them with that. We have counseling for people who might already be out of the situation but they still need someone to talk to,” explains Valerie Kines, executive director of Ruth’s House.

The antique shop may be closed for now, but organizers hope to re-open next spring in a new location.

Employees are asking people in the community to help keep Ruth’s House in operation in the coming months.

For more information you can visit Ruth’s House Facebook page here.

You can also make a direct monetary donation to Ruth’s House PayPal here.