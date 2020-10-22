Safety perimeter established around potential unexploded ordnance found in Buxton

BUXTON, N.C. (WNCT) A safety perimeter has been established around potential unexploded ordnance found on Cape Hatteras National Seashore beach in Buxton.

On Thursday morning, a potential unexploded ordnance (UXO) was discovered on the beach near the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse Beach Access parking area in Buxton.

To ensure visitor safety, a safety perimeter measuring approximately a half-mile has been established around the object.

The following areas are closed until a U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit from Norfolk, Virginia, arrives on scene and safety removes the potential UXO.

Cape Hatteras Light Station grounds and parking area

Old Cape Hatteras Lighthouse parking area and beach

Cape Hatteras Lighthouse Beach Access and parking area

Buxton Beach Access and parking area

The U.S. Navy EOD unit is expected to arrive on scene around 3:30 p.m.

National Parks of Eastern North Carolina Superintendent David Hallac said, “The discovery of old military devices is not uncommon along the Outer Banks. Cape Hatteras National Seashore visitors should always be on the lookout for beach hazards, especially during and after periods of rough surf.”