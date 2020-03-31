Safety tips for those experiencing violence during this pandemic

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Statewide stay at home order is in effect to slow the spread of COVID-19.

For people who experience domestic abuse, staying at home may not be the best option. The National Domestic Violence Hotline states an abuser may take advantage of an already stressful situation to gain more control.

The CDC reports 1 in 5 women and 1 in 7 men have reported experiencing physical violence from a partner. The hotline shares this important information to stay safe:

Create a safety plan. Consider staying with family or friends, or stay in a hotel. But be extra mindful of hygiene. Wash your hands regularly, avoid touching your face, and minimize contact with surfaces that other people have had contact with.

Consider practicing self-care. Concerns about the virus can become overwhelming and taking time for your health and wellness impacts how you feel physically, emotionally, and mentally.

Reach out for help. While we’re being told to stay at home, many people may feel isolated from their family and friends. If this takes you away from your safe place, the hotline encourages you to maintain social connections online or even over the phone.

Remember you are not alone. Here in the east, there are resources you can connect with for help. For those resources, click HERE.