Saint Paul Catholic School prepares to reopen for students, staff

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) Saint Paul Catholic School is preparing to reopen for students and staff.

Options will be in place for both in-school and remote learning.

All students, regardless of their location, will receive live instruction from their teachers.

School administration has worked to develop a safety plan that is designed to ensure the safety and well-being of students.

Some of the new changes include an entryway temperature monitoring system, new and improved cleaning products that will be used throughout the school on a daily basis, and updated protocols for afternoon dismissal.

Similar to public schools, three plans have been drafted and will be adopted based on the real-time needs of students and staff.

These plans include accommodations based on whether attendance is in-school, hybrid, or fully remote.



For more information contact Principal Deacon David Kierski at 252-633-0100 or

dkierski@stpaulcs.org.