Saint Peter Catholic Church invites community to participate in food drive to serve ENC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Saint Peter Catholic Church invites the community of Greenville and surrounding cities to participate in a food drive to serve eastern North Carolina.

The donations collected will go directly to the community through its local Catholic Charity Office to be distributed immediately.

Since the Diocese of Raleigh reopened Catholic Charities this past week, the needs have been in high demand.

Saint Peter Catholic Church is a safe donation zone with all measures in place to ensure proper protection for you and our volunteers.

All non-perishable foods are welcome.

Simply drive up under the covered breezeway at Saint Peter Catholic Church and volunteers will gather your donation.

Donations can be dropped off beginning April 20 through May 1.

The hours are: Monday – Thursday: 1 p.m.-7 p.m. and Fridays: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.