BRIDGETON, N.C. (WNCT) — Creating trans-friendly businesses in the community is important to help the LGBTQ+ community feel welcome and safe.

Strands for Trans is one way to accomplish that.

Hair salons across the country are making it known that they welcome all individuals in the LGBTQ+ community by pledging Strands for Trans and placing a sticker in their windows.

“It was very very important to let people know in this area, especially that they’re included,” said Brandy Bold. “I want people to love me and accept me for me and regardless of what that is, and I feel the same way about everybody else.”

Bold is the owner of The Boho Salon and mother to a transgender son. She likes to educate her clients and tell her personal connection to the LGBTQ+ community.

“My child is just trans, it’s just my baby’s a boy,” said Bold. “And that’s OK.”

To take it a step further to better understand her clients, she asks them to clarify their pronouns while booking their appointment. As of right now, The Boho Salon is one of the only salons in the area to pledge Strands for Trans.

“To know that you have some signal or identification or hey, this is a safe space for me. That would be that would be great,” said Jazmine Carson. “And not only would it be great, it’s needed.”

Carson is a transgender woman and advocate for the Onslow LGBTQ Center. Carson does her own hair care due to not having a welcoming salon in the area.

“I would love to just feel like every woman, to go inside of a store and come out feeling another way, feeling beautified, but because of this reason most people find other avenues,” said Carson.

But Carson is hopeful that a salon in Onslow County will make her feel welcome.

“I think is it speaks a lot that we don’t have that here in Onslow County,” said Carson. “Time has changed and progression has come a lot. But there’s still a lot that we need to do. And it starts with you know, starts with us.”

For information on Strands for Trans, or to find a Strands for Trans salon in your area, click here.