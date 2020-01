Salvation Army in Jacksonville connects with local families affected by Hinson Arms fire

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Salvation Army of Jacksonville is connecting with local families affected by the Hinson Arm’s Apartment fire.

The Hinson Arms Apartment Management has also been in contact with the Salvation Army to help families find items in need.

Household 1 contains 3 people looking for the following items:

Female: Age 8, size 7/8 clothing, size 1 shoes

Female: Adult, size 0/2 junior pants, size small tops, size 8 women’s shoes

Female: Adult, size XL pants and shirts, size 6 women’s shoes

Toiletry items

Personal care items

Household 2 is in need of the following items:

Adult Male: Men’s shirts size large, men’s pants size 32WX36L, men’s shoe size 10.5

Adult Female: Shirts size 2X, pants size 18 or 20, women’s shoe size 6.5

Adult Female: Shirts size Medium, pants size 6, women’s shoe size 7.5

Items being donated to this household should be labeled as “HF2.”

Household 3 is a family of two in need of the following items:

Adult Male: Men’s shirts size medium, men’s pants size 32WX30L, men’s shoe size 8.5

Adult Female: Shirts size: Maternity small or medium, pants size: Maternity medium, leggings or sweatpants, women’s shoe size 8

Items being donated to this household should be labeled as “HF3.”

Household 4 includes 3 individuals in need of the following items:

Youth Male age 10: men’s shirts size medium, men’s pants size 32WX30L, men’s shoe size 9 – 9.5.

Youth Male age 16: men’s shirts size medium, men’s pants size 32WX34L, men’s shoe size 10.5 – 11.

Adult Female: shirts size: large, pants size: women’s 14, women’s shoe size 9.5 – 10.

Items being donated to this household should be labeled as “HF4.”

Donations can be brought to The Salvation Army’s Assistance Center located at 461 Center Street Monday 1/27/2020- Wednesday 1/29/2020 from 9:30 am-11:30 am.