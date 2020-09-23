Salvation Army on a mission to ‘Rescue Christmas’

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – The Salvation Army is asking you to help save Christmas. The organization is seeing a greater need from families because of COVID’s financial effect.

The group is launching a new campaign, Rescue Christmas, to get people in the giving mood earlier this year. The idea is for people to begin donating well before the holidays arrive.

But the coronavirus may impact some fundraising efforts.

Volunteer bell ringers will still be at local stores for the annual red kettle fundraisers. Instead of touching the kettles, the organization is telling people, they can donate on their phones through Google or Apple Pay. This will reduce the person to person contact.

Many businesses around the country that previously featured red kettles are now closed, victims of COVID’s financial impact. Carteret County army leaders say they’re fortunate.

“All the businesses that we partnered with last year are still around,” said Major Aaron Goldfarb, at the Carteret County Salvation Army.

But Major Goldfarb is expecting fewer people at local locations.

“Lot more people using other alternatives whether it’s Amazon or Walmart grocery pickup,” said Goldfarb.

The Major says more people than ever need help, especially with necessities like utilities.

“I believe the executive order for N.C. will expire at the end of this month unless it’s extended, but I do believe there’s going to be a lot of people without power at the end of that process,” said Goldfarb.

He is confident his organization and its many supporters will be able to save Christmas.

“We’ve gotten through hurricanes before, we’ve gotten through natural disasters, we can get through COVID, I’m confident, we’ll be okay,” said Goldfarb.

Bell ringers in the east will be taking safety precautions like wearing masks.

In Carteret County, the bells will start ringing November 13.