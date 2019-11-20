Sam Jones gives proceeds to Winterville police “Shop With a Cop” program

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Getting you in the holiday spirit, a portion of the proceeds earned at Sam Jones BBQ today will benefit the Winterville Police Department “Shop With a Cop” program.

The “Shop With a Cop” program pairs officers up with children in need to give them a Christmas that they might not otherwise have.

The Winterville police have done this for the past five years and on average has helped 13 kids each year.

Local businesses such as Sam Jones BBQ have gotten involved to help raise money for the program.

Winterville Police Department’s Patrol Lieutenant, Chris Williams, stated “we feed them breakfast that day and we feed them lunch while we wrap presents. It is a good way for young people and families to get to know officers outside of the scope of law enforcement.”

From 11 AM to 9 PM some of the proceeds earned at Sam Jones BBQ will go to the program.

If you can not make it and would like to donate head to the Winterville Town Hall.

They accept cash, check or credit card.

For more information check out the Winterville Police Department.