Sampson County Bridge closing for emergency repairs

CLINTON, N.C. (WNCT) The N.C. Department of Transportation will temporarily close a bridge on a Sampson County highway for emergency repairs.

The bridge on N.C. 24 (Turkey Highway) over Six Runs Creek will be closed in both directions between Interstate 40 and Clinton beginning at 1 p.m. Monday, September 28.

Bridge maintenance crews discovered one of the bridge beams was failing and needed immediate repairs.

The work is expected to take about two weeks.

The detour around the closure is I-40, N.C. 403, U.S. 701 Business to return to N.C. 24.

When possible, motorists are urged to avoid the area and use caution when near the work zone.