Sampson County intersection coverts to all-way stop

NCDOT converted the intersection of Matthis and Old Warrsaw roads to an all-way stop this week.

CLINTON, N.C. (WNCT) A Sampson County intersection has a new traffic pattern as of this week to reduce the risk of crashes.

The intersection at Matthis and Old Warsaw roads near Clinton is now an all-way stop.

The change was made earlier this week based on a safety review by the N.C. Department of Transportation.

Motorists should slow down and be alert for the new traffic configuration.

As a reminder, drivers approaching an all-way stop should follow these rules:

The first vehicle at the intersection has the right of way;

When two or more vehicles reach an intersection at the same time, the vehicle to the right has the right of way and may go straight or, if legal and after signaling, turn left or right;

When two facing vehicles approach an intersection simultaneously, both drivers can move straight ahead or turn right. If one driver is going straight while the other wants to turn left, the driver who wants to turn left must yield; and

Even with the right of way, drivers should remember to use appropriate turn signals and watch for pedestrians and other vehicles.



