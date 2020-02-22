Sanders to host rally in Winston-Salem

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders I-Vt., smiles during his campaign event in Carson City, Nev., Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WNCT) – Senator Bernie Sanders is scheduled to visit North Carolina less than two weeks before Super Tuesday.

The democratic presidential candidate will host a rally and march to early vote in Winston-Salem Thursday, February 27th according to a press release.

The visit comes on the heels of rallies in Durham and Charlotte last week that drew more than 5,200 attendees.

The trip announcement follows news that fifteen progressive leaders from across the state of North Carolina are backing the senator’s presidential campaign.

As early voting continues across the state, a recent North Carolina primary poll shows Sen. Sanders leading the Democratic field among likely voters in the Tar Heel State.



Following the rally, volunteers and supporters will cast ballots for Bernie Sanders at the one-stop early voting site at Winston-Salem State University.

The event begins at 11:30 a.m. at the C.E. Gaines Center at Winston-Salem University. The center is located at 601 S Martin Luther King Jr Dr. Doors open at 10 a.m. The event is free and open to the public.

