Sanders wins Nevada Democratic caucuses

CBS NEWS – Saturday’s victory added to Sen. Bernie Sanders momentum in the field of candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for president.  

Sanders, coming off a victory in New Hampshire and a lead in the popular vote in Iowa, dominated with several key demographics. He had a big lead among voters under 45 and Latino voters, with more than 50% support. He won 49% support from both independent voters and very liberal ones.  

Even among moderate voters, he trailed Biden only slightly. Joe Biden had 23% of moderate voters to Sanders 22%, trailed by Pete Buttigieg at 21%, Amy Klobuchar at 14%, Tom Steyer at 10% and Elizabeth Warren at 6%.

One in five caucus-goers were Latinos, and Sanders led with 53% of them. Biden followed at 16%, Buttigieg at 9%, Steyer at 8%, Warren at 7% and Klobuchar at 4%.

By Saturday night, Sanders had already moved on to Texas, which votes on Super Tuesday on March 3. He gave a speech earlier Saturday in El Paso and delivered his victory speech at a rally in San Antonio.

“No campaign has a grassroots movement like we do, which is another reason why we’re going to win this election,” Sanders said at a speech in San Antonio. “The American people are sick and tired of a government which is based on greed, corruption and lies.” 

Sanders emphasized the priorities of his campaign, in particular, implementing his signature single-payer health care proposal, Medicare for All. A majority of Nevada voters said health care was the most important issue for them, according to CBS News entrance polls, and about 6 in 10 support a government health care plan that would replace private insurance.

