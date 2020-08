Courtesy of NCDOT: The Sans Souci cable ferry operates on the Cashie River in rural Bertie County.

WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) The Sans Souci Ferry, one of only three remaining inland cable ferries in North Carolina, is in service again.

The June suspension of the ferry service, which crosses the Cashie River in rural Bertie County, was due to COVID-19-related budget issues.

NCDOT employees will be temporarily staffing the San Souci ferry until a contract for a private company to operate it can be awarded in the next few weeks.