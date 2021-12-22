Santa’s elves in Topsail Beach urge you to recycle your live Christmas trees

TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) – If you’re thinking about what to do next with your live Christmas tree after the holidays, here’s a unique way to get rid of it without tossing away the holiday spirit.

With a purpose in mind, the Town of Topsail Beach is on a mission to collect and recycle live Christmas trees. They will use collected trees starting Sunday for dune restoration and beach sand fencing.

The town reminds residents to remove those Christmas lights and ornaments before disposing them at the New Jefferies lot.

“It’s an opportunity for residents to do their part and to help establish dunes,” said Town Manager Alice Derian. “Trees should be placed as far forward as possible, and should not, of course, exceed any impede any existing public access to the beach.”

Town sanitation and other officials will be picking up and placing the trees on Dec. 28 and will continue the work through mid-January.

You can click here for more information on regulations of how to place the trees.

