Satellite Rotary Club plans for its first New Year’s shrimp dip

SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT) – The Satellite Rotary Club of Sneads Ferry is having their first Shrimp Dip this New Years Day to celebrate ringing in the new year.

The Shrimp Dip is the North Topsail Beaches’ version of a polar plunge.

It will be at the beach access across from Beach Bum’s Bar and Grill at 12 p.m.

President of the club, Nicole Schmidt says they want to wash away the past years and start 2022 fresh, which is how the idea of the Shrimp Dip came about.

She encourages anyone to come out and join them and hopes that it becomes an annual event.

“People are just really, really excited because we’ve noticed that there hasn’t been much to do on the northside of the island and in Sneads Ferry, so we’re excited to bring it,” said Nicole Schmidt, President of the Satellite Rotary Club of Sneads Ferry.

Schmidt says people seem excited to start the new year with the Shrimp Dip and can’t wait to grow the event in the future.

After the Shrimp Dip, there will be a chili cook-off at Beach Bum’s across the street with all the proceeds from that going to a nonprofit that helps people with disabilities.