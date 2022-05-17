ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. – The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles will add Saturday hours at 16 driver license offices starting May 21 as the agency prepares for the busy summer season.

Services will be provided on Saturdays from 8 a.m.-noon at the following offices:

Asheville, 1624 Patton Ave.

Charlotte, 9711 David Taylor Dr.

Charlotte, 201 W. Arrowood Rd., Suite H

Durham, 3825 S. Roxboro St., Suite 119 (Hope Valley Commons)

Fayetteville, 831 Elm St. (Eutaw Village)

Greensboro, 2527 E. Market St.

Greensboro, 2391 Coliseum Blvd.

Greenville, 4651 N. Creek Dr.

Hudson, 309 Pine Mountain Rd.

Huntersville, 12101 Mount Holly-Huntersville Rd.

Jacksonville, 299 Wilmington Hwy.

Monroe, 3122 U.S. Hwy. 74 W.

Morganton, 115 Government Dr.

Raleigh, 2431 Spring Forest Rd., Suite 101 (Spring Forest Pavilion)

Wilmington, 2390 Carolina Beach Rd., Suite 104 (South Square Plaza)

Winston-Salem, 2001 Silas Creek Pkwy.

Saturday hours are intended for express services for walk-in customers only and will be in place through Aug. 27. Services that will be offered during the Saturday hours include driver license or ID card renewals, duplicate orders, address changes, REAL ID issuances, and road tests for customers that have already completed the knowledge and written tests.

Tips if heading to a NCDMV office

Anyone considering a visit to the DMV should check to determine if they can complete their business online. NCDMV offers online access for many services, including driver license renewals, ordering duplicate licenses and ID cards, and applying for voter registration. NCDMV encourages online appointment scheduling for weekday visits to driver license offices. People can make an online appointment 90 days in advance.