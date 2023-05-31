ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. – Starting this weekend, the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles will resume Saturday hours at 16 driver’s license offices this weekend as the agency expands service opportunities for the busy summer season.

Services will be provided on Saturdays from June 3 through Aug. 26 from 8 a.m.-noon at the following driver license offices:

Asheville , 1624 Patton Ave.

, 1624 Patton Ave. North Charlotte , 9711 David Taylor Dr.

, 9711 David Taylor Dr. South Charlotte , 201 W. Arrowood Road., Suite H

, 201 W. Arrowood Road., Suite H Fayetteville , 831 Elm St. (Eutaw Village)

, 831 Elm St. (Eutaw Village) East Greensboro , 2527 E. Market St.

, 2527 E. Market St. West Greensboro , 2391 Coliseum Blvd.

, 2391 Coliseum Blvd. Greenville , 4651 N. Creek Dr.

, 4651 N. Creek Dr. Hudson , 309 Pine Mountain Rd.

, 309 Pine Mountain Rd. Huntersville , 12101 Mount Holly-Huntersville Rd.

, 12101 Mount Holly-Huntersville Rd. Jacksonville , 299 Wilmington Hwy.

, 299 Wilmington Hwy. Monroe , 3122 U.S. Hwy. 74 W.

, 3122 U.S. Hwy. 74 W. Morganton , 115 Government Dr.

, 115 Government Dr. North Raleigh , 2431 Spring Forest Rd., Suite 101 (Spring Forest Pavilion)

, 2431 Spring Forest Rd., Suite 101 (Spring Forest Pavilion) West Raleigh , 3231 Avent Ferry Rd.

, 3231 Avent Ferry Rd. Wilmington , 2390 Carolina Beach Rd., Suite 104 (South Square Plaza)

, 2390 Carolina Beach Rd., Suite 104 (South Square Plaza) Winston-Salem, 2001 Silas Creek Pkwy.

“Among my goals as NCDMV Commissioner are adopting new or expanded ways to provide better customer service,” said Commissioner Wayne Goodwin. “Accordingly, I’m focused on filling staff vacancies and offering more opportunities for customers to receive services both online and during expanded hours. Opening for Saturday hours at our busiest locations statewide is what customers want, need, and have requested.”

Goodwin ultimately intends to expand Saturday office hours beyond peak season and at more locations statewide as staffing levels improve.

Anyone considering a visit to the DMV should first check to determine if they can complete their business online. NCDMV offers many online services, including driver license and ID card renewals, ordering duplicate licenses and ID cards, address changes and voter registration applications.