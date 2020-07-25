“Save Our Youth ENC” pop-up market creates opportunity for young entrepreneurs

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The local non-profit organization “Save Our Youth ENC”, has started a ‘Young Bosses’ pop-up market.

This event gives young entrepreneurs in the community the opportunity to market themselves, and sell their products.

On Saturday, July 25th, about 20 young people set up booths at the Nulook Business Center in Greenville, NC.

Ranging from lipgloss and decorated mirrors, to baked goods and jewelry.

All items were created by the youth.

Many had professionally made banners, T-shirt’s, logos and more.

There was also a DJ, food truck, and drinks at event.

“Save Our Youth ENC” founder Jalil Davis, says she wants inspire and empower the youth to look beyond what’s going on around them, and dream big so they can reach their goals.

She says the community has come together to help her with this vision God has given her, to help encourage youth.

Davis says they already have the next date set.

Saturday, October 25th.

For more information about “Save our Youth ENC”: https://m.facebook.com/SaveOurYouthENC/?ref=py_c