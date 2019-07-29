Say Cheese! Bojangles adds pimento cheese option to its menu

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCT) – After testing the addition of pimento cheese to its menu in the Wilmington-area, North Carolina-based Bojangles is now offering the cheesy, southern treat at most of its restaurants. That includes most eastern North Carolina locations owned and operated by Tands, INC.

Today, the iconic Southern brand added melty, cheddary Pimento Cheese with a peppery kick to its signature menu items, as it unveils the Cajun Filet Biscuit with Pimento Cheese, the Pimento Cheese Biscuit and an option to add Pimento Cheese to any other menu item for a limited time at participating restaurants. The company said in a news release that the “spicy spread is the perfect complement to Bojangles’ beloved classics.”

Made with three types of cheese, diced pimentos, creamy mayonnaise and that one-of-a-kind Bojangles’ flavor, the company has put its own unique twist on a quintessential Southern classic that’s growing in popularity across the country.

“Bojangles’ is all about real deal Southern flavor, and Pimento Cheese is as Southern as it gets,” said Jackie Woodward, chief marketing officer for Bojangles’. “We’ve tested the Pimento Cheese products with great results in Wilmington, North Carolina, and are thrilled to now share them with our guests in participating restaurants across our entire system. Pimento Cheese is only here for a limited time, so everyone should rush to their closest restaurant to taste it today.”

Fans are encouraged to snap a picture enjoying their first bite of the new products, say “Pimento Cheese!” and share to Twitter or Instagram using #PimentoCheeseFaceContest for a chance to win an appearance in a five-second Bojangles’ commercial celebrating the victory and a $1,000 Bojangles’ gift card. The winner will be selected based on the post’s originality, humor and presence of the Bojangles’ Pimento Cheese product.

“Flavor and value are important to our guests, but we also like to include a healthy portion of fun at Bojangles’, which is exactly what this contest brings to the Pimento Cheese menu items,” Woodward added. “We can’t wait to see the reactions guests share on social media.”