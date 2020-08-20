SBA grants Gov. Cooper’s request for disaster declaration to support small businesses, homeowners

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) The U.S. Small Business Administration granted Governor Roy Cooper’s request for a disaster declaration for small businesses and homeowners facing damage from a tornado that struck as Isaias passed through the state on August 4.

The declaration authorizes low-interest disaster loans to residents and businesses who suffered losses in Bertie County and the contiguous counties of Chowan, Halifax, Hertford, Martin, Northampton, and Washington.

SBA Disaster Loans provide up to $200,000 to homeowners and up to $2 million to businesses to repair and/or replace damaged property.

Homeowners and renters would also be eligible for loans up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged personal property.

A disaster recovery center will open in Windsor in Bertie County on Monday, for survivors to apply for SBA Disaster Loans and other assistance.

Residents needing assistance should call 252-794-6144, to make an appointment, so that social distancing can be maintained in the recovery center.

Residents may also apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via the SBA’s secure website at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ or via telephone at 202-803-3307 or 470-363-5936.

SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans to are also available to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster.

Economic Injury Disaster Loan assistance is available to businesses regardless of whether the business suffered any physical property damage.

Recovery Center Location

Bertie County Council of Aging Building on 103 School Street in Windsor.

Recovery Center Hours

August 24 – September 3

Weekdays 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Saturday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

By appointment only call 252-794-6144

Travel trailers are being prepared this week to provide temporary housing for some Bertie County families whose homes were damaged or destroyed by the tornado.

Isaias also caused extensive damages in Brunswick County, where the storm made landfall.

Damage assessments there are ongoing and decisions will be made soon about requesting state or federal disaster declarations for those communities.