SBI agents arrest former teacher, former coach in Duplin County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) On Wednesday, June 10, special agents with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation’s Coastal District Office arrested a former teacher from James Kenan High School located in Warsaw and a former coach on felony charges of sexual activity with a student.

The incidents involved former students and happened between 2017 and 2018 off campus.

The SBI began its investigation in late October of 2019 at the request of the Duplin County District Attorney’s Office.

Jessica Daughtry, a former teacher at James Kenan High School, turned herself in at the Duplin County Detention Center just before 10 a.m. Wednesday.

She has been charged with two counts of felony sexual activity with a student.

Daughtry was issued a $20,000 bond and booked at the detention center.

Angelica Castro Favela, a former volleyball coach at James Kenan High School, turned herself in at the Duplin County Detention Center around 11 a.m. Wednesday.

She has been charged with one count of felony sexual activity with a student.

Favela was issued a $15,000 bond and booked at the detention center.