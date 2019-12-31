Live Now
SBI arrest local county city commissioner, charge with 12 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) The SBI has arrested a local county city commissioner and charged him with 12 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation with a minor.

On December 27, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation’s Computer Crimes Unit was requested by the Havelock Police Department to investigate Peter “Pete” Devlin VanVliet, a city commissioner.

After a joint investigation, VanVliet was arrested at his home without incident shortly after midnight on Tuesday by special agents and charged with 12 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

He was issued a $100,000 bond by a Craven County magistrate and was released upon posting bail. 

