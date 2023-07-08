SURF CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The Surf City Police Department and the NC State Bureau of Investigation are looking into an incident where a man died in a retention pond after a chase early Saturday.

Surf City Police Chief Philip Voorhees said police responded to an incident around 2 a.m. Saturday. Officers spotted a stolen vehicle in the Handy Mart parking lot in the area of 2700 NC 210. The suspect involved assaulted an officer when he was approached to be taken into custody. The suspect then fled on foot toward an adjacent property.

Officials said the suspect went into a retention pond, swam out and began to struggle. Officers attempted to save him but he was too far out and went under. After not being able to locate him, the Pender EMS and Fire Special Operations Dive Team was called in to assist

The suspect’s body was later recovered. He was identified as Jonathan Charles J’Anthony III, 43, of Sneads Ferry. The officer who was assaulted received medical attention for minor injuries.

District Attorney Ben David has also been contacted to be a part of the investigation, which is being led by the NCSBI.