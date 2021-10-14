SBI called in to investigate after Edgecombe County deputy, suspect shot Thursday afternoon

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office reported on its Facebook page that the State Bureau of Investigation has been called to investigate after a deputy and a suspect were both shot in an incident that happened Thursday afternoon.

The Facebook post said deputies were at a location on the 4300 block of McNair Road. Nexstar affiliate WNCN reports the incident happened around 2 p.m. and that a deputy shot a suspect during an incident. The officer was also shot.

No further information was available as to what caused the shooting to happen. Deputies and other law enforcement were still on the scene Thursday afternoon collecting evidence.