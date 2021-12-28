SBI called to investigate after weekend shooting involving Duplin County deputy, elderly man

ROSE HILL, N.C (WNCT) – Deputies with the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots-fired call on Christmas Day.

Upon arrival at the scene, the responding deputy met with the victim and then encountered Jimmy Norman Bland, 84, of Rose Hill. Bland was armed with a rifle and had been shooting at his neighbor’s house, officials with the sheriff’s office said.

The deputy later confronted Bland and instructed him to put the gun down. Bland pointed the rifle at the deputy and refused to lower it, prompting the deputy to shoot Bland, officials said.

Bland was airlifted to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, where he was last listed as being in critical condition.

Sheriff Blake Wallace and District Attorney Ernie Lee requested an investigation by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. The deputy is on paid administrative leave while the investigation is being conducted.