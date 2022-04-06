SWAN QUARTER, N.C. (WNCT) — The State Bureau of Investigation has been called to investigate an incident where a Hyde County deputy shot and killed a man during a domestic incident.

The Hyde County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a breaking and entering on Tuesday at 2:50 p.m. at 1401 Main St. in Swan Quarter. The caller said her ex-husband had kicked in her door and was armed with a gun.

Deputies arrived and found Willie Blount, 67, standing on the front porch of the house armed with a .22 rifle. Blount ignored numerous verbal commands from deputies to drop his weapon and surrender. After about 10 minutes, officials said Blount pointed his rifle at the deputies and was shot and killed by Deputy William Waters, a 10 year veteran of the Hyde County Sheriff’s Office.

Blount died at the scene. No one else was injured.

Hyde County Sheriff Guire Cahoon has called the SBI to investigate. In addition, officials said the Hyde County District Attorney will review all investigative findings.

The deputy has been placed on administrative leave with pay pending the outcome of the investigation.