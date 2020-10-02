SBI investigate after inmate dies at Beaufort County Detention Center

(WNCT) The SBI is investigating after an inmate died at the Beaufort County Detention Center.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said that on Friday, 33-year-old Dremal Keys of Aurora died while incarcerated at the Beaufort County Detention Center.

Keys had been incarcerated due to being sentenced to active time by a Beaufort County Judge on Wednesday.

On Thursday, at 4:30 am Keys complained of feeling ill and was taken to Vidant Beaufort Hospital for treatment.

Keys was treated at the hospital for approximately 7 hours and released, then returned to the Detention Center around 11:30 am the same day.

On Friday, at 2:35 am Keys became ill again and then became unresponsive.

Detention officers summoned EMS and began life saving efforts.

When Washington Fire and EMS arrived they continued lifesaving efforts but were unsuccessful in reviving Keys.

Because Keys death occurred while in custody, protocol calls for the notification of the District Attorney’s Office and for the State Bureau of Investigation to conduct an independent investigation into the cause of death.

The death of an inmate that occurs in the Detention Center or while being treated in a medical facility while in the custody of the Sheriff is still considered an in-custody death and is investigated internally and independently by the SBI and then reviewed by the District Attorney’s Office.

Keys was transported to the NC Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.