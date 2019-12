ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCT) The SBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Roanoke Rapids.

The Roanoke Rapids Police Department was involved in an officer-involved shooting Friday morning.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate the incident.

The officer involved in the incident will be placed on administrative paid leave for a period of time until the preliminary investigation is complete.

Stay with WNCT fore more updates.