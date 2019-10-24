SBI investigates officer-involved shooting at Aldi, 1 dead

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The SBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one dead and another injured at Aldi Thursday afternoon.

Police said the incident was reported at 4515 East 10th Street.

The initial call came in as a male being aggressive toward customers in the parking lot, police said.

Officers approached the parking lot and encountered a person with a gun.

Two people were shot, police said.

One of the individuals died.

Police have recovered the weapon.

The officer involved was not physically injured but is being evaluated.

The SBI is investigating.

