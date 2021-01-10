SBI investigating death at Pamlico Correctional Institution

BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Agents with the State Bureau of Investigation are investigating the death of an inmate at the Pamlico Correctional Institution.

According to a press release from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Johnny Autry, 44, died on Saturday night.

Autry came to employees in a paranoid state Saturday evening.

Employees talked with him for more than an hour and were not able to calm him down.

Autrey entered into medical distress and became unresponsive. Staff members performed CPR. The paramedics that arrived on scene also tried to perform life saving measures.

Those measures were unsuccessful and Autry died shortly after 9 p.m.

Autry was being held in medium custody and was serving a sentence as a habitual felon for drug possession.

He was due for release in December 2021.