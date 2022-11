JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville Police and the NC State Bureau of Investigation are working together in an officer-involved shooting incident that happened Tuesday evening.

Jacksonville police reported an officer was involved in a vehicle pursuit just before 5 p.m. The incident ended with an officer shooting the person who was being chased. The person, who was not identified, was transported to Naval Hospital Camp Lejeune.

That person’s status was not released early Tuesday night.