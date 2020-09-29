SBI investigating shooting reported in Aurora; 1 person dead

AURORA, N.C. (WNCT) The SBI is investigating a shooting that left one person dead in Aurora early Tuesday morning.

At 1:29 am the Beaufort County Emergency Communications Center received multiple 911 calls reporting an assault and shooting at 350 Fischer Village Road in Aurora.

A Beaufort County Patrol Sergeant and an NC State Highway Patrol Trooper responded and learned that 34-year-old Rondell Sanders had assaulted a family member with what was described as a pipe.

The family member fled from Sanders and sought help at another apartment in the Fischer Village complex.

The occupants of that apartment let the victim in to save him from further harm by Sanders.

Sanders eventually forced his way into the apartment, which was occupied by two women, two children, and one armed 30-year-old man.

During an altercation with the 30-year-old man, Sanders was shot but still able to flee the scene.

The Sergeant and Trooper found Sanders in his apartment a few doors down in the same complex.

After some conversation with Sanders, both officers entered the residence and attempted to take Sanders into custody.

During the attempt, Sanders began to fight with the officers but was eventually arrested.

The officers involved did not discharge their firearms.

Minutes after being arrested, Sanders became unresponsive.

The officers summoned EMS and began life-saving measures.

EMS continued life-saving efforts but were unable to save Sanders.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

EMS did discover Sanders was shot in the torso.

Beaufort County Sheriff’s investigators and NC Highway Patrol supervisors responded to the scene for further investigation.

Because Sanders death occurred immediately after being taken into custody the District Attorney’s Office was contacted.

At the request of the District Attorney, the NC State Bureau of Investigation is now investigating the shooting of Sanders by the resident of Fischer Village and the actions of the two officers involved.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is cooperating with both the NCSHP and NC SBI.